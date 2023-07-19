The Hyundai driver is the most experienced full-time driver in the championship, with 149 WRC starts, including eighteen wins, and five second-place finishes (2013, 2016-2019).

Neuville is currently the only Rally1 driver under contract for next season, with his contract with Hyundai set to expire at the end of 2024. However, the Belgian is already thinking about his long-term future and would like to sign a new deal.

“For sure, my goal is to start next year, obviously, and after that I would like to maybe re-sign for another two years. It would be nice if in these three years the WRC returned to its place. Then, nobody knows, I could be the [Fernando] Alonso from the WRC,” Neuville said with a smile.

Hyundai is evaluating its lineup for next season after team principal Cyril Abiteboul revealed the squad is considering an expansion from three to four cars for 2024.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The former Renault Formula 1 team principal has also hinted that a contract extension with the team’s other full-time driver, Esapekka Lappi, is expected. Furthermore, the team also recently re-launched its young driver development program which includes Teemu Suninen, who will drive the third i20N in Estonia this weekend, and reigning WRC2 champion Emil Lindholm.

Neuville’s admission about his future in the WRC comes at a time when the championship has come under criticism from drivers and teams. Neuville himself, on the occasion of the Portugal Rally, launched a call to re-evaluate the WRC to improve its attractiveness for drivers, manufacturers and fans. Last month several meetings were held with the FIA ​​and the WRC promoters to study ideas for improving rallies.

The 35-year-old shared some of his ideas for improving the WRC, centered around a format change that would see the traditional rally end on Saturday, giving way to a new aggregate-time Power Stage format on Sunday. Neuville also believes the WRC should encourage more radio communication between teams and drivers, following in the footsteps of Formula 1 and other categories: “Radio communications could be interesting, but it’s hard to know how to implement it, to be honest.”

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

“In my proposal, radio communication was foreseen above all for the Sunday Power Stage: in practice, the rally would end on Saturday and on Sunday there would be a stage in which two passes are made and then the times would be added up. In this way you would also get more points. In that stage there could also be communication or fan boost for more power, I don’t know”.

“We could have the basic rally, which is shorter, Friday to Saturday, but then make Sunday more of a TV programme. We could show the rally summary at the beginning and then do two live passes through the stage.”

“We could have more tires available, I don’t know, and maybe on the hybrid we could find something more interesting to get more power and more freedom in the mapping for those stages for the engineers. Maybe we could have the teams close to the stage like they do in Extreme And with curtains and having communication like this.”

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

FIA Director of Road Sport Andrew Wheatley said in last week’s FIA rally newsletter that “all of these ideas and feedback will be gathered with the aim of providing a blueprint, or roadmap, of how sport will evolve over the next few years.”

Last month WRC director of events Simon Larkin confirmed that several aspects of the WRC are under discussion. “If anything changes it will be for next year,” Larkin told Motorsport.com.

“We are discussing the format, the technical regulations and there is a continuous dialogue every day with the FIA. The FIA ​​sets the regulations and we have to make sure it is a product that we can sell.”