Thierry Neuville was well on his way to achieving the success he and all of Hyundai Motorsport would have wanted to dedicate to the memory of the late Craig Breen, but a crash during SS12 of the Rally of Croatia thwarted all the team’s intentions korean.

Neuville, who arrived at PS12 over 10 seconds ahead of the first of his rivals, Elfyn Evans, entered practice last, with the asphalt already very dirty due to the many passages of the cars that entered practice before him.

At kilometer 5.2, having arrived at a right-hand bend from third gear, the Belgian lost the rear as he was intent on entering the cut of the bend itself. Car number 11 ended up hitting a concrete boulder on the outside, breaking the left rear suspension.

As the evolution continued, the i20 then slammed the front end into a tree, then crossed the road and ended up in a ditch. For Neuville and navigator Marijn Wydaeghe it was the end of the dream of obtaining a victory that would have projected them into the lead of the World Championship.

A few hours after the incident, Neuville explained the dynamics of the accident from a driving point of view.

“I was trying to fight with Elfyn and defend our first place, and in a right-hand bend, in third gear, I braked maybe a little too late to enter the cut. When I entered the cut, I lost the rear of the car. At that point we hit a concrete block on the outside of the corner and our race ended there.”

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“I wasn’t very comfortable in the car, to tell the truth. We were tackling a new special stage, with new notes and difficult conditions, so I wasn’t very fast. Looking at the split times, I had lost 1″5 [da Evans] in just 3 kilometres. But I thought I could keep up my pace.”

“Already yesterday I said I wasn’t very comfortable with the car, but knowing the roads definitely made a difference and I was able to compensate by knowing exactly what was coming and knowing exactly the conditions.”

“As soon as we entered the new special it was much more difficult for me and I had sensations similar to those felt on Friday morning, when I struggled. This is why I was slower from the start”.

“I think we all dreamed of winning this weekend and we know why [per onorare il defunto compagno di squadra Craig Breen], we came close, but to be honest it hasn’t been easy at all this weekend behind the wheel of the car. We fought hard to keep dreaming, but unfortunately it ended too soon.” concluded the Belgian.