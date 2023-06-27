Neuville was ruled out of last weekend’s event, where he initially finished eighth, after stewards determined that a “person connected to the crew traveled the route of two Special Stages without authorisation” after reconnaissance pre-race official.

Article 35.4.2 of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship states that “After the publication of the Regulations, only with the express authorization of the Clerk of the Course and the FIA ​​Rally Department, any person linked to an entered crew may travel on the course of a rally special stage (except on foot). This rule applies until the special stage is completed, open to public traffic and no longer used as part of the rally”.

Martijn Wydaeghe, Neuville’s co-driver, said in the stewards’ report that a person was sent to the venue to understand “the ambiguity of what constitutes cornering and the anti-cutting measures that the organizers allegedly introduced in following the reconnaissance”.

Neuville took full responsibility and apologized for his lack of judgment.

The FIA ​​released a statement to Motorsport.com to clarify its position on the matter.

“We are aware that there have been circumstances where competitors have expressed their preference for this rule to be changed,” FIA Director of Road Sport Andrew Wheatley read in a statement.

“However, most WRC competitors do not have the resources or willingness to send personal representatives to inspect the stages before or after the official reconnaissance.”

“This particular issue has been regularly debated in the WRC Commission and, consistently, representatives of the manufacturers, organizers and promoter have voted to keep the regulation in place.”

“The FIA, in collaboration with the organizers of the event, work closely on this issue, as the use of roads – be they public or, as in the case of Safari Rally Kenya, private reserves – represents a very delicate balance for local residents and landowners. For this reason, it is imperative that all access is monitored and managed. Unauthorized access could create significant problems which could lead to the removal of the ability to use the road.”

Hyundai issued a statement on Monday morning acknowledging the stewards’ decision, saying it would “take note of the FIA’s position to take the necessary measures to stop the usual practice of participants accessing the roads to improve their knowledge”.

“On this basis, we do not consider illegal reconnaissance to be a ‘normal practice’ and characterizing it in this way does not reflect the position of the WRC Commission and its members,” continued a statement from FIA Director of Road Sport Andrew Wheatley.

“Changes to road conditions and itinerary between the reconnaissance and the rally are avoided as far as possible. Whenever changes are necessary, these are communicated to all competitors.”

“As a concrete example, a section of the Hell’s Gate stage of the 2020 Safari Rally was rebuilt between the reconnaissance and the rally due to extreme damage on an uphill section. As a result, the first run of the Power Stage was shortened by 5 km to allow the crews to ride the repaired road as a stretch of road and check the road conditions before the high speed Power Stage heat”.