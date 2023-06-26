Thierry Neuville was disqualified from the Safari Rally, the seventh round of the 2023 FIA WRC season held in Kenya in which he finished eighth overall.

The Hyundai Motorsport driver was caught red-handed in carrying out illegal reconnaissance on the routes used in the race in Naivasha, completing the work of a weekend definitely to be forgotten for the Korean manufacturer.

In addition to the flood of technical problems suffered by the i20 N Rally1, now the conductors are also starting to worsen an already rather bad situation, with Neuville and his co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe stopped by a check while they were on a section without authorization, as the note from the commissioners explains.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“The stewards have put together the findings of the report received from the race director, independently initiated by the organizers of the Safari Rally. The report pointed to instances where an unauthorized person had been seen, after reconnaissance, driving on routes that would as Special Stages during the rally”.

“The person was on private property without authorization and was stopped by match officials at two locations on two different days. Evidence presented to the stewards indicated this person’s connections to Neuville.”

“When questioned, Neuville readily admitted to the stewards that he was aware of all of this and had asked for support in identifying specific problems (areas where rocks had moved) at some PSs.”

“Article 35.4.2 of the 2023 FIA WRC Sporting Regulations states that: “After the publication of the Regulations, only with the express authorization of the Clerk of the Course and the FIA ​​Rally Department, any person linked to an entered crew may travel on the course of a special stage of the rally (except on foot). This rule applies until the special stage is finished, open to public traffic and no longer used in the context of the rally.”

Among the other penalties that arrived late at night, Oliver Solberg/Elliott Edmondson – who rise to ninth place overall with the disqualification of Neuville – took 2′ for having used more than the 26 established tires during the event, but without have an impact on their result as their margin over their pursuers was large.

FIA WRC – Safari Rally Kenya: Neuville decision