Sébastien Ogier closes the first stage of the 2023 Rallye Monte-Carlo as leader. The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver did not win the final test, the 14.55km PS8 Briançonnet/Entreveux 2, but limited himself to managing his large lead over his closest pursuers.
The race was won by reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera, who is in full battle with Thierry Neuville for the … Continue reading
#WRC #MonteCarlo #SS8 #Rovanpera #stands #Ogier #dominates
Dani Alves, to jail: Spanish justice defines his case for sexual assault
A Spanish judge ruled this Friday pretrial detention without bail for Brazilian footballer Dani Alves, accused by a woman of...
Leave a Reply