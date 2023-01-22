Sébastien Ogier scores yet another special stage win at Rallye Monte-Carlo 2023 by winning the penultimate stage, the 18.82-kilometre Lucéram/Lantosque 2 and is now one step, or rather one special stage, away from his ninth victory in the Principality .

