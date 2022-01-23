We should never be surprised at the twists and turns at the Monte-Carlo Rally. But never really. Yet what happened in Special Stage 16 La Penne Collongues 2 of 19.37 kilometers, the penultimate of the event, is likely to leave everyone speechless. A sensational turnaround at the top of the general classification of the first WRC 2022 event, with a change of leader difficult to predict at the start of the test.

Sébastien Loeb is back in command of the Monte-Carlo Rally once again and he has done it in an incredible way. But let’s go in order. Having entered testing before Sébastien Ogier, the 9-time world champion of the M-Sport Ford team set the best time in 11’21 “0, beating his teammate Gus Greensmith, second, by 3” 8. This is Loeb’s 80th stage win at the Monte-Carlo Rally of his career.

For Ogier, who later entered the special stage, the internship seemed to be a pure formality. The goal was not to lose many seconds from his rival and, until halfway through the test, he had succeeded in his intent (he had lost just over 2 “with over 24” to manage).

Then, here’s the unexpected. The left front tire began to lose pressure and then gave out completely, leaving Ogier on three wheels in the last sector. This cost Ogier 34 “1 against Loeb. This means that now between the two there are 9” 5 in favor of the Alsatian.

Ogier, understandably, having reached the finish line of the special, shook his head, incredulous of what happened. But, it must be said, often his opponents have experienced what he himself is experiencing right now. Luck has often helped the strongest – he – the most daring – always him – helping him reach unimaginable goals for anyone. Today, at least at the moment, he smiled at Sébastien Loeb, who could climb to 7 victories in the Principality by joining Ogier in the special ranking of the most successful drivers in Monte-Carlo.

Takamoto Katsuta’s excellent third time in the special should also be noted. The Japanese of the Toyota Racing team, thanks to this result, managed to overtake Nikolay Gryazin and climb to ninth place in the overall standings and will now look for the feat to climb to eighth place. Between him and Erik Cais there are 35 “6 when there is no test at the end.

