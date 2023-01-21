Kalle Rovanpera had to respond to the attacks brought on by Thierry Neuville in the previous two races and he did it in the best possible way, namely by winning SS14, the 21.78 km Ubraye / Entrevaux 2, the last race today.

The Toyota driver dominated in the dark of today’s only race held at night, ahead of Thierry Neuville with a margin of 6″7. This made …Continue reading

#WRC #MonteCarlo #SS14 #Rovanpera #approaches #Ogier