Hyundai Motorsport had to wait 11 special stages – all won by Toyota – to win the first special stage in the 2023 WRC. Coming on SS12 of the Rallye Monte-Carlo, the 16.80 kilometer Le Fugeret / Thorame-Haute 2, a narrow stage , full of changes of direction especially in the second part in which Thierry Neuville exalted himself.

#WRC #MonteCarlo #SS12 #scratch #Neuville