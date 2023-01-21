Hyundai Motorsport had to wait 11 special stages – all won by Toyota – to win the first special stage in the 2023 WRC. Coming on SS12 of the Rallye Monte-Carlo, the 16.80 kilometer Le Fugeret / Thorame-Haute 2, a narrow stage , full of changes of direction especially in the second part in which Thierry Neuville exalted himself.
The Belgian stopped the clock in 9’01″8 …Continue reading
#WRC #MonteCarlo #SS12 #scratch #Neuville
Argentina suffers: fell with Paraguay in its debut in the sub-20
A goal from central defender Gilberto Flores and another from striker Allan Wlk allowed Paraguay to beat Argentina 2-1 this...
Leave a Reply