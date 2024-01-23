WRC / Monte Carlo Rally 2024: program and TV times | FormulaPassion

It begins

Now everything is ready! The shakedown of Wednesday 24 January will officially open the season 2024 of the WRC with the Monte Carlo Rally, the traditional inaugural event of the world championship. In the French Alps we will therefore have the first indications of the potential of Toyota, Hyundai and Ford, who will compete for the title together with their respective drivers, with some important innovations also from a regulatory point of view.

The most anticipated protagonists

We start with the reigning world champion Toyota, which will present the same lineup as the previous championship. While Sebastien Ogier will try to conquer and extend the absolute record of victories in Monte Carlo, the choice of the world champion cannot be overshadowed Kalle Rovanperä to participate part-time this season, with Elfyn Evans who will be able to take advantage of the great opportunity to win the title. The Welshman, however, will still have to deal with the Hyundai drivers, in particular the reconfirmed one Thierry Neuville and with the returnee Oct Tänaklooking for redemption after an unsatisfactory season in the M-Sport team, who launches his Ford Puma with a new and young line-up made up of Munster and Fourmaux.

How to see the internships

This week the focus is on the first round of the world championship, which can be followed both live on television and in streaming with different options. It starts from Sky Sportswhich will guarantee the live performance of four stages (including the final Power stage at Col de Turni) between Thursday and Sunday also in streaming on NOW and Sky GO. To attend all the tests it will be necessary to subscribe to the package Rally TVpresent on the official website of the competition.

Rally Monte Carlo 2024 – Program and TV times