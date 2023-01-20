The last stage of today’s morning lap at the Rallye Monte-Carlo held several surprises which significantly changed the general classification of the event.
The first twist came just before the first intermediate, with Elfyn Evans who was slowed down by a right rear tire puncture. Toyota Racing’s Welshman preferred not to stop and … Continue reading
#WRC #MonteCarlo #PS5 #Evans #punctures #Ogier #increasingly #leader
The impressive first major cycling accident in 2023
Welcome You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile. The verification email will be sent...
Leave a Reply