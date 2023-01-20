The march (which seems unstoppable) of Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais continues. The Toyota Racing crew also won Special Stage 4 of the Rallye Monte-Carlo, their fourth consecutive stage success, which projects them ever more to the top of the first event of the 2023 WRC.

Ogier, in the Puget-Théniers / Saint-Antonin 1 of 19.79 kilometers, stopped the clock in 11’44″7 … Continue reading

