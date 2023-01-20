The march (which seems unstoppable) of Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais continues. The Toyota Racing crew also won Special Stage 4 of the Rallye Monte-Carlo, their fourth consecutive stage success, which projects them ever more to the top of the first event of the 2023 WRC.
Ogier, in the Puget-Théniers / Saint-Antonin 1 of 19.79 kilometers, stopped the clock in 11’44″7 … Continue reading
#WRC #MonteCarlo #PS4 #poker #Ogier #Neuville #moves
It’s right to punish Juventus, but their fans shouldn’t be humiliated
Years of insane management have emerged. Possible other sanctions, the new managers have the task of restarting without more arrogance...
Leave a Reply