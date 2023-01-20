Sébastien Ogier set the record straight again this morning. After winning the first two stages of the 2023 Rallye Monte-Carlo, he repeated this morning on SS3, the 18.33-kilometre Roure / Roubion / Beuil 1, continuing to widen his margin over his direct rivals.
The Gap champion, at the wheel of the GR Yaris Rally1, stopped the clock in 9’54″7 in a … Continue reading
