Powder fire. WRC 2023 kicked off tonight with the first special stage of Rallye Monte-Carlo, the prologue of the new World Rally Championship. You don’t win 8 events in the Principality by chance: in fact Sébastien Ogier, sailed by Vincent Landais, took the scratch and are thus the first leaders of the event and of the season.

On the 15.12-kilometre La Bollène-Vésubie / Col de Turini 1, a … Continue reading

#WRC #MonteCarlo #PS1 #immediately #super #Ogier #Evans #Neuville