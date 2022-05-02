It is now there for all to see: Hyundai Motorsport started WRC 2022 with a performance and reliability handicap compared to its competitors who have been revealed since the Monte-Carlo Rally and have caused more than one problem to the team and to the drivers. Alzenau.

After a debut in the Principality too bad to be true, things improved at the Rally of Sweden with Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe able to take home the first podium of the season. At the Rally of Croatia, the third round of this 2022, things went even better, with the double podium signed by Ott Tanak – Martin Jarveoja and Thierry Neuville – Martijn Wydaeghe.

A clear sign of how much the work done by the men of the Korean team has paid off, especially in the one carried out in the break between the Rally of Sweden and that of Croatia (two months off). Now, however, comes the fund that will be the protagonist between now and the end of the year: the dirt road.

The Rally of Portugal will be held from 19 to 22 May and will be the first race of the season on that ground and the curiosity is all in understanding if and how the i20 N Rally1 will be able to improve to the point of being able to compete for the victory with the GR Yaris Rally1 and Ford Puma Rally1.

Julien Moncet, vice team principal of Hyundai Motorsport, immediately gave a first interpretation of the team and the hybrid car. The i20 N has improved in terms of reliability, although on several occasions Neuville has had to deal with hybrid failures – therefore the responsibility of Compact Dynamics – in Croatia.

This, however, cannot be enough. The Yaris have already won with Rovanpera in both Sweden and Croatia. The Puma on their debut with Loeb at the wheel. Hyundai is still dry despite having had the opportunity to grasp the statement precisely due to several mechanical and electrical problems.

“Most of the season will take place on gravel. We worked a lot on the reliability of the car, this was the main problem with the car and I think the team has achieved its goal.”

“We know we still have a lot of work to do. Rallyes like the one in Sardinia or the Safari are tough, specific, they will put the car to the test, they will take it to the limit in all areas such as chassis, hybrid and transmission.”

For the Rally of Portugal, Hyundai has chosen to rely on the experience of Dani Sordo (navigated by Candido Carrera) in addition to the usual Neuville and Tanak. The car needs development and the native Torrelavega driver will be able to help out in this regard as well.

“But before these there will be the Rally of Portugal. We have Dani Sordo who will race in this event because it is a different type of race, although it is still on dirt roads”.

“We still have to push in all areas to improve the car. The crews, as well as the team, are ready to do so,” concluded Moncet.