Almost a week after the conclusion of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, 2023 opens another chapter with another historic event in the rallying scene. From Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 Januarythe WRC championship will officially kick off with the 91st edition of the Rally of Monaco. An inaugural stage, as per tradition, which could be the starting point for Hyundai, directed by the new team principal Cyril Abiteboul and with the main objective of interrupting the positive streak of Toyota, constructor champion for two years and no less than four top of the drivers standings.
Speaking of the latter, the man to beat will be the young Finnish Kalle Rovanperä, who will inevitably have to fend off the attacks from the Hyundais of Breen, Lappi, Neuville and Sordo, without however forgetting Ott Tänak at the wheel of the Ford Puma, who on the eve of the Monegasque stage, it presented this year’s livery.
Re-energized for a bold new season @fordperformance and @redbullmotors ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/QmBRkQKiva
— M-Sport (@MSportLtd) January 16, 2023
An appointment therefore not to be missed, and which it will be possible to follow live on Sky Sports (which has not yet communicated the schedule of the stages it will broadcast) and in streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV. Do not forget also the live coverage of all 18 scheduled tests, which will be visible with the subscription to the season ticket WRC+ All Live. The timetables and the complete list of all the stages scheduled for this week follow.
|INTERNSHIPS
|TRIAL
|HOURS
|LIVE
|THURSDAY JANUARY 19
|Shakedowns
|Sainte Agnès / Peille
|09:31
|SS1
|La Bollène–Vésubie / Col de Turini 1
|20:05
|SS2
|La Cabanette / Col de Castillon
|21:03
|FRIDAY 20 JANUARY
|SS3
|Roure / Beuil 1
|09:09
|SS4
|Puget-Théniers / Saint-Antonin 1
|10:22
|SS5
|Briançonnet / Entrevàux 1
|11:25
|SS6
|Roure / Beuil 2
|2:08 pm
|SS7
|Puget-Théniers / Saint-Antonin 2
|3:21 pm
|SS8
|Briançonnet / Entrevàux 2
|4:24 pm
|SATURDAY JANUARY 21
|SS9
|Le Fugeret / Thorame-Haute 1
|08:24
|SS10
|Malijai / Puimichel 1
|10:05
|SS11
|Ubraye / Entrevaux 1
|12:23
|SS12
|Le Fugeret / Thorame-Haute 2
|2.25pm
|SS13
|Malijai / Puimichel 2
|4:05 pm
|SS14
|Ubraye / Entrevaux 2
|18:23
|SUNDAY JANUARY 22
|SS15
|Luceram / Lantosque 1
|07:57
|SS16
|La Bollène–Vésubie / Col de Turini 2
|09:25
|SS17
|Luceram / Lantosque 1
|10:40
|Power stages
|La Bollène–Vésubie / Col de Turini 2
|12:18
