Almost a week after the conclusion of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, 2023 opens another chapter with another historic event in the rallying scene. From Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 Januarythe WRC championship will officially kick off with the 91st edition of the Rally of Monaco. An inaugural stage, as per tradition, which could be the starting point for Hyundai, directed by the new team principal Cyril Abiteboul and with the main objective of interrupting the positive streak of Toyota, constructor champion for two years and no less than four top of the drivers standings.

Speaking of the latter, the man to beat will be the young Finnish Kalle Rovanperä, who will inevitably have to fend off the attacks from the Hyundais of Breen, Lappi, Neuville and Sordo, without however forgetting Ott Tänak at the wheel of the Ford Puma, who on the eve of the Monegasque stage, it presented this year’s livery.

An appointment therefore not to be missed, and which it will be possible to follow live on Sky Sports (which has not yet communicated the schedule of the stages it will broadcast) and in streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV. Do not forget also the live coverage of all 18 scheduled tests, which will be visible with the subscription to the season ticket WRC+ All Live. The timetables and the complete list of all the stages scheduled for this week follow.

INTERNSHIPS TRIAL HOURS LIVE THURSDAY JANUARY 19 Shakedowns Sainte Agnès / Peille 09:31 SS1 La Bollène–Vésubie / Col de Turini 1 20:05 SS2 La Cabanette / Col de Castillon 21:03 FRIDAY 20 JANUARY SS3 Roure / Beuil 1 09:09 SS4 Puget-Théniers / Saint-Antonin 1 10:22 SS5 Briançonnet / Entrevàux 1 11:25 SS6 Roure / Beuil 2 2:08 pm SS7 Puget-Théniers / Saint-Antonin 2 3:21 pm SS8 Briançonnet / Entrevàux 2 4:24 pm SATURDAY JANUARY 21 SS9 Le Fugeret / Thorame-Haute 1 08:24 SS10 Malijai / Puimichel 1 10:05 SS11 Ubraye / Entrevaux 1 12:23 SS12 Le Fugeret / Thorame-Haute 2 2.25pm SS13 Malijai / Puimichel 2 4:05 pm SS14 Ubraye / Entrevaux 2 18:23 SUNDAY JANUARY 22 SS15 Luceram / Lantosque 1 07:57 SS16 La Bollène–Vésubie / Col de Turini 2 09:25 SS17 Luceram / Lantosque 1 10:40 Power stages La Bollène–Vésubie / Col de Turini 2 12:18