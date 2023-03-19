Ogier sees victory

Exactly as happened on Friday, the Rally of Mexico held other surprises in the highest areas of the general classification, with episodes that distorted the chances of victory for certain drivers. In all this, to smile is Sebastien Ogier, who thanks to an unexpected mistake by his closest rival now sees the concrete possibility of being able to win the third round of the season, a success that would add to the one already conquered this year in the opening round of the world championship in Monte Carlo. All of this, of course, except for other facts which could prove to be even more decisive for the hunt for victory in one of the most complex rounds of the entire championship.

SS11 – SS14

The third day in fact opened with an immediate and sensational twist, potentially decisive for the outcome of the Mexico Rally: already during the first special stage in Ibarrilla, the now former leader Esapekka Lappi, absolute ruler of Friday, lost control of his Hyundai hitting an embankment. In the impact, the Finn’s car also hit a light pole, with the damage sustained that forced the number 4 to the incredible withdraw. The unexpected accident, without consequences for Lappi and his co-driver, thus opened the doors of leadership to Sebastien Ogier, opponent with whom he had created a thrilling duel. The Frenchman, also author of the best time in the SS11, therefore leaps to the top of the standings with a considerable advantage over Elfyn Evans, by almost 30 seconds. In the next three rounds scheduled for the Italian afternoon, however, he became the protagonist Thierry Neuville, who finished in front of everyone on all three occasions, always with a slight advantage over Ogier, who in this way consolidates the command of the Mexican Rally. At the same time, the Belgian driver’s hat-trick allowed him to catch up on Evans, thus starting a comeback attempt for 2nd place. Still in difficulty, however, Kalle Rovanperä, fourth in the general standings at the end of SS14 and more than a minute behind Ogier.

SS16-SS19

Thanks to the accident that occurred to Lappi in the Ibarrilla stage, the second special stage that should have taken place in the same place, valid for the SS15, was canceled by the organizers due to the impossibility of being able to repair the damage sustained in the impact in time . In this way, the Rally is resumed regularly by El Mosquito, this time in the sign of Ogier. However, in the following round, Neuville returned to play the leading role of the day, catching up further ground on Evans also in the SS18, a test which instead saw the redemption of Ott Tanak and Kalle Rovanperä, respectively 1st and 2nd. Further back Ogier, this time 6th, with the Frenchman who however climbed back into the podium area in the last race of the day, still dominated by the Estonian of Ford. It therefore remains to be understood what will happen during the Italian afternoon on Sunday, with the last four races scheduled which will be able to confirm Ogier’s leadership or which will contribute to yet another upheaval. So don’t miss the Power Stage at 19:18, which will definitively decide the winner of the 2023 Rally Mexico and which will be broadcast live by Sky Sports Arenachannel 204.

WRC | Rally Mexico: classification after SS19 – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Sebastien Ogier Toyota 2:35:37.6 2 Elfyn Evans Toyota +35.8 3 Thierry Neuville Hyundai +40.1 4 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota +1:34.0 5 Dani Deaf Hyundai +2:21.2 6 Gus Greensmith Skoda (WRC2) +10:33.4 7 Adrien Fourmaux Ford (WRC2) +11:05.0 8 Emil Lindholm Skoda (WRC2) +11:11.0 9 Oliver Solberg Skoda (WRC2) +11:52.2 10 Kajetan Kajetanowicz Skoda (WRC2) +12:54.3