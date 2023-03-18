Lappi and the exciting challenge with Ogier

There was no shortage of emotions and surprises on the first day of the 2023 Rally Mexico, marked by constant twists and turns that cannot take anything for granted until the final power stage on Sunday. It was he who imposed himself as the protagonist of this Friday Esapekka Lappiwinner of most of the scheduled tests and author of a distance challenge with Sebastien Ogier, the only one able to snatch the lead in the next heats. Further back were the other pursuers, also due to unforeseen events that upset the general classification.

SS3-SS5

In fact, an authentic sporting disaster for Ford was authenticated in the Italian afternoon, especially during SS3, the first real test after the first two shows staged in the streets of Guanajuato. Ott Tanak, who had won both evening stages, almost completely compromised his chances of winning Rally Mexico due to a turbo failure, an episode that cost him seven minutes in the El Chocolate section. As if that weren’t enough, trouble has also come for Pierre-Louis Loubet, forced to retire due to steering arm breaking following an impact against a rock. In conclusion, he has raised the white flag as well Jourdan Serderidis, who had to stop with his private Puma in full trajectory for still unclear reasons, prompting the marshals to display the red flag. At the end of this complicated stage, the victory went to the Hyundai of Esapekka Lappi, ahead of Sébastien Ogier by only six tenths. From that moment on, a spectacular duel began between the Finn and the eight-time world champion, the latter winner of SS4 but subsequently overtaken by Lappi, with the two always separated by minimum gaps. The other pursuers are in more difficulty and more delayed by the leading pair, with Dani Sordo and Elfyn Evans battling for third position, as well as Kalle Rovanperä and Thierry Neuville battling to complete the top-5. bad, finally, Takamoto Katsuta, also forced to retire after losing control of his Toyota, falling a few meters into a ravine. Fortunately, there were no consequences for the Japanese, who still celebrates his 30th birthday in the worst possible way.

SS6-SS10

The rest of the day was more linear, always characterized by the continuation of the challenge between Lappi and Ogier. With the exception of SS7 and SS10, which closed respectively with the best time of the Frenchman and Dani Sordo, the remaining tests saw the success of the Hyundai driver, capable of creating a more reassuring gap on the eight-time world champion especially in the last internship. In this case, Ogier finished in third position both in the eighth and in the ninth round, in both cases overtaken by Thierry Neuville, as well as finishing off the virtual podium in the final stage of the day. More unfortunate, despite the best performance in SS10, Dani Deaf, who until SS7 was in full battle with Evans for 3rd place. However, just during the second heat at Ortega, the Spaniard had to deal with a puncture, which opened the doors for the Welshman of Toyota to a potential podium finish. As seen today, and as has often happened in the past, the Rally of Mexico has not forgiven the mistakes of the drivers, as well as putting a strain on the technical resistance of the cars or the tires, with unexpected episodes that could apparently lead to comebacks unfeasible. Below is the current ranking of the top ten, with activities that will resume starting at 15:13 Italian on Saturday. On the occasion of SS13Furthermore, it will be possible to watch the live test exceptionally on Sky Sports 255with the usual channel Sky Sports F1 (207) which will return to broadcast the event at 23:05, in that case for the SS17.

WRC | Rally Mexico: classification after SS10 – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai 1:25:12.0 2 Sebastien Ogier Toyota +5.3 3 Elfyn Evans Toyota +30.1 4 Thierry Neuville Hyundai +39.8 5 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota +59.7 6 Dani Deaf Hyundai +1:27.2 7 Gus Greensmith Skoda (WRC2) +3:50.1 8 Adrien Fourmaux Ford (WRC2) +3:58.6 9 Emil Lindholm Skoda (WRC2) +4:16.5 10 Kajetan Kajetanowicz Skoda (WRC2) +4:53.1