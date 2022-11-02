Fourmaux was originally signed up to drive one of M-Sport’s three Ford Puma at the tarmac event, along with regular drivers, Craig Breen and Gus Greensmith.

However, one week before the departure for Japan, it has been confirmed that the Frenchman and his co-driver Alexandre Coria will not participate in the race. It is not the first time that the team has chosen to withdraw Fourmaux’s car from a WRC event after a difficult and retired season.

The 27-year-old was due to participate in the Acropolis Rally in Greece in September, but the damage suffered by his Puma following a heavy accident at the Ypres Rally in Belgium did not allow the car to be repaired in time.

M-Sport then withdrew its registration in the New Zealand Rally, but explained that it continues to fully support its driver, who last month returned to the WRC stages in Spain, where he achieved his third top 10. of the season with the eighth place.

However, M-Sport cited budget constraints as the reason for Fourmaux’s retirement from Rally of Japan.

Adrien Fourmaux, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Photo by: M-Sport

“Unfortunately we can confirm that Adrien Fourmaux will not participate in the Rally of Japan next week”, reads a statement from the team.

“With the high costs associated with long-range events, the team and Adrien believe it is in everyone’s interest to focus on Adrien’s 2023 program with M-Sport in the WRC and his growth plans.”

It is still unclear whether Fourmaux will continue to drive an M-Sport Puma next year as the British squad has yet to reveal its full driver lineup for 2023.

Breen has a contract for next year and before the Rally of Spain he stated that he is intent on continuing, despite rumors linking the Irishman to Hyundai.

Ott Tanak has also been listed as a possible candidate to join the squad next year, after confirming his break with Hyundai, but M-Sport stressed that securing his services would be “questionable” given the costs involved.

However, the team is hoping to secure nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb participation after his four appearances this season, including the team’s only 2022 win in Monte Carlo in January.

Greensmith and Pierre-Louis Loubet are also options for 2023, while Oliver Solberg has had talks with the team for next year, following his release from Hyundai.