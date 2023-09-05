M-Sport is racing this season with two official cars, while it has only occasionally rented a third Ford Puma Rally1, used by gentleman driver Jourdan Serderidis. At the Rally of Chile, third last event of the WRC 2023, the Ford Pumas in the race will be even 4.

In the South American event which will take place from 28 September to 1 October, M-Sport will line up the two official Ford Puma Rally1s, driven by Ott Tanak – Martin Jarveoja and Pierre-Louis Loubet – Nicolas Gilsoul; but also two cars that will instead be brought into the race by Gregoire Munster and Alberto Heller. For both it will be the absolute debut at the wheel of a hybrid Rally1.

“After the summer break it’s time to get back to racing. I’ll do it at the Acropolis Rally, Greece, but it’s also time to share some great news,” Munster said on his Instagram profile.

“In a month, we’ll be at the start of Rally Chile behind the wheel of a Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid. Thanks to Jourdan Serderidis and M-Sport, the dream I had as a child will come true. I can’t wait to be able to do that.” experience, but now I’ll have to concentrate to do well at the Acropolis”.

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: M-Sport

The news linked to Munster’s debut at the wheel of a Rally1 follows the already known one that will see Alberto Heller at the wheel of a Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid in his home rally.

The Chilean champion, now 29, is currently driving a Citroen C3 Rally2 this season, but will be able to make his debut in the fastest cars in the World Rally Championship between the end of September and the beginning of October.

“I think it’s every driver’s dream to have the opportunity to drive a car in the top-flight WRC,” Heller told wrc.com. “It’s an opportunity you have to take, because if you don’t take it, you don’t know when and if it could happen again.”

“My goal will be to have fun. I’ll race with the best drivers in the World Championship, in the fastest cars. For me, racing and thinking about the podium or doing very well would be very stupid. I’m a rational person and I just want to race and have fun, enjoy it and definitely do my best”.