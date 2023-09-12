M-Sport is in difficulty, but isn’t giving up. Indeed, according to the words of its leaders, it will do everything to find a way to continue in the WRC at the highest possible level.

The English team’s permanence in the World Rally Championship was called into question just before the Acropolis Rally, which took place last weekend in Greece. An interview allegedly given by Pierre-Louis Loubet to the French media caused a sensation, although it was later labeled fake news.

M-Sport is facing a very complex season. Malcolm Wilson himself called it “terrible”, plagued by bad luck and reliability problems. But the team remains committed to competing at the WRC’s top level in the future.

“We’re going to do everything we can to try to find a way to stay at the top level,” Wilson told Motorsport.com. “We have a great team and a great car. This year we had a terrible year and I don’t know why. I think everyone has problems.”

“Just look at Formula 1 and the situation of Williams, but also of McLaren, for example. There are still all the ingredients and resources to get back to square one.”

The team based in Cumbria has been in financial difficulty since Sébastien Ogier’s two golden years (in results). The costs incurred to field the now 8-time world champion, and the subsequent arrival of COVID-19, have made things very complicated.

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

To make everything even more difficult is the introduction of the hybrid Rally1 cars, cars initially created to try to be cheaper than the WRC Plus and ended up costing much more than expected, becoming true racing prototypes rather than cars derived from the series.

This is also why M-Sport, a team that relies on sales of its cars to private individuals, has had to deal with a bitter reality. The one that saw her rent a single Ford Puma Rally1, the one used occasionally this season by the gentleman driver Jourdan Serderidis.

In recent days, a piece of news came out reporting words from Pierre-Louis Loubet related to the future of the team. Richard Millener, team principal of M-Sport, commented on the incident: “I don’t think Pierre-Louis spoke to the journalist. And that’s what confuses me.”

“There are no plans for something so dramatic from a sporting perspective. I think the fact that the article in question has been taken down shows that the news is certainly not real. The news has been blown out of context and we hope that we managed to put a stop to it. It is undeniable that every year there are challenges in finding the necessary budgets to continue, but at the moment there is no discussion of stopping.”

“Of course Malcolm [Wilson, proprietario di M-Sport] he has no intention of stopping and neither do I. We have around a hundred people employed in the rally team and we will do our utmost to ensure our presence in the WRC.”

“We don’t yet know what our driver lineup will be for next season. Our goal at the moment is to retain Ott [Tanak] as a team, but this is also a significant commitment. But we will continue to move forward to make sure we get the best we can.”