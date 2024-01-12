The new era of M-Sport, the one opened after the farewell of Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja, opened today with the presentation of the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid atAutosport International Show.

The team directed by Richard Millener has unveiled the new livery that will dress the Ford Pumas starting from the Rallye Monte-Carlo, scheduled for 25 to 28 January, and for the entire 2024 WRC season.

The British team, as already announced a few weeks ago, will race this year with only two cars. These will be entrusted to the new duo formed by Adrien Forumaux and Gregoire Munster.

The livery of the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid only slightly resembles that of last year. The blue remains only in the door area and in the upper part of the bonnet. The base of the rest of the car, in fact, has become white.

On the neutral shade, M-Sport still wanted to place light blue and blue inserts, as if they were remnants of the 2023 livery torn to make room for the new color. The main sponsor Red Bull still finds space both on the sides and on the bonnet.

The mix of colours, i.e. white and blue, is back in fashion on the cars of the team owned by Malcolm Wilson. The last white livery with touches of blue was used in 2015, when the two main Ford Fiestas were entrusted to Elfyn Evans and Ott Tanak on the launch pad.

The car presented today did not have the new rear wing, which we instead saw in one of the first tests carried out in Munster as an official M-Sport Ford driver a few days ago. The British team should have homologated the new component at the beginning of the year to use it already at the Monte-Carlo Rally in a couple of weeks.

M-Sport is thus the second team to present the new 2024 livery after Toyota Gazoo Racing. The team directed by Jari-Matti Latvala unveiled the new colors at the end of 2023, with the GR Yaris Rally1 which, from white, has switched to black as the base colour, following the dictates used for the liveries that will be used in other championships ( WEC included on the GR010 LMh).

The new look of Hyundai Motorsport remains to be defined. The team led by Cyril Abiteboul should unveil it over the next week and, according to the colors of the new suits of Neuville, Tanak, Sordo, Lappi and Mikkelsen, there could be some chromatic surprises…