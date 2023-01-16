Only she was missing from the appeal. The 2023 version of the Ford Puma Rally1 built by M-Sport with the support of Ford Performance was presented in the early afternoon of today in the version that will be used starting next week, when the 2023 WRC with the Monte-Carlo Rally will start.
The blue oval car hasn’t won for a year, right from Monte-Carlo, when Sébastien Loeb and … Continue reading
#WRC #MSport #unveils #Tanak #Loubets #Ford #Puma #Rally1
Plug-in hybrid SUVs with 2023 incentives: prices with the Ecobonus discount and technical data
The incentives for the purchase of new cars have been renewed in 2023. The three different emission bands remain with...
Leave a Reply