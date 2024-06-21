Martins Sesks is ready to make his World Rally Championship debut, now that the non-hybrid Ford Puma Rally1 he will drive in this new adventure has been unveiled.

Sesks will make his debut in the Rally1 class on the dirt roads of Poland, which will host the seventh round of the WRC next week. The event is part of a two-race deal, including Sesks’ home race in Latvia (18-21 July), made possible thanks to the collaboration between the driver, M-Sport and the WRC promoter.

As part of the deal, Sesks, the 2023 European Rally runner-up, will drive a non-hybrid Ford Puma Rally1, making its first WRC appearance in Poland, to aid the transition to the full hybrid version of the car in Latvia.

This year the FIA ​​approved a regulation allowing teams to field Rally1 cars without hybrid units, with ballast added to compensate for the weight of the plug-in hybrid system.

“The journey to this point has been a huge effort by many people, especially my family, whose rallying heritage dates back to my grandfather’s debut in Liepaja in 1965. Now, 59 years later, I have the opportunity to participate in the same rally but in the WRC,” said 24-year-old Sesks.

Martins Sesks, Renārs Francis, M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: M-Sport

“While adapting to the Rally1 machines will undoubtedly require our attention and commitment, we are ready to give it our all. The fact that we have been entrusted with the task of piloting the first appearance of the non-hybrid Puma Rally1 gives us makes it even more exciting to see what the future holds.”

“The idea and feeling of this Latvian red-inspired livery was to show our gratitude for everything the country has done for us.”

Sesks got behind the wheel of the Puma for a day of testing in Estonia earlier this week to start preparing for the Polish effort.

The addition of Sesks to the Rally Poland entry list will see M-Sport field three Ford Pumas, with the Latvian joining regular drivers Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster. The Pumas will have to compete with the three cars from Toyota and Hyundai.