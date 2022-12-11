Having filled the box of the first driver, the one who will have the task of fighting for the WRC 2023 World Drivers’ title, M-Sport is now dedicating itself to choosing the name that will have to support Ott Tanak in the next World Rally season.

The gain in weight, both from the point of view of talent and from an economic point of view, has been made, but at least one other name is needed to complete the team for next season which will start in just over a month at the Rallye Monte-Carlo. And you need one that is at least perspective.

According to Motorsport.com, Pierre-Louis Loubet is the favorite to become Ott Tanak’s new team-mate and play his cards by spending the entire 2023 season at the wheel of a Ford Puma Rally1 EcoBoost Hybrid alongside the Estonian .

Some good performances seen in 2022 on the blue oval car led the British team’s leaders to consider the 25-year-old, who returned to the WRC after a certainly not good parenthesis with the 2C Competition team and a Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC Plus. for Pierre-Louis – still supported by the French Federation – it could be the season he has been waiting for so long.

In the meantime, the transalpine took part in the Rallye National Hivernal du Devoluy (France Cup) together with Nicolas Gilsoul, former navigator of Thierry Neuville. Loubet has lost Vincent Landais, passed to navigate Sébastien Ogier since Rally Japan, for this reason he is looking for a new co-driver and the experience of the 40-year-old Belgian could really be for him.

M-Sport has not yet decided on the number of cars it will field next year. There will certainly be at least 2, but it is not certain that there will be 3 on a permanent basis as we saw in 2022. One will be for Ott Tanak, one for the second regular driver of the season and a third that will be deployed part-time.

The Dovenby Hall team have been talking to Sébastien Loeb for some time. The goal is to replicate what was done in 2022: that is, some selected rallies in which the 9-time world champion will be able to have his say not only for the upper floors of the event classification, but also for the fight for victory.

The Alsatian isn’t the only one aspiring to a part-time seat with M-Sport. After the conclusion of the relationship with Hyundai Motorsport due to the non-renewal of the contract, Oliver Solberg is trying to work to get the chance to race some WRC 2023 events at the wheel of a Rally1 car.

The only one available – not taking into account the fourth Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 that can be rented for 7 of the 13 events on the next calendar – is the third Ford Puma Rally1. The Swede had talks with his sponsor, Monster, to see what was available financially.

He is currently working hard to build up a full season behind the wheel of a Rally2 car, but he has kept a door open for the WRC top flight: “It’s all going slowly. M-Sport seems to be an option, everything is still open.” but it’s hard to say if it will at the moment,” Oliver told Motorsport.com.

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai World Rally Team Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport See also WRC 2022 | Hyundai unveiled the i20 N Rally1

“Progress is slow, so for the moment we are working on different plans to race in a Rally2. It would be to race privately in a Volkswagen Polo or in a team with a different car. We’ll see.”

To make Solberg’s situation more complex there is the conflict between sponsors: his, Monster, and that of M-Sport, Red Bull. The two brands certainly cannot coexist, in fact M-Sport team principal Richard Millener has clarified the situation in this regard.

“We have a strong relationship with Red Bull and I think it would be wrong for us to do anything that could put this relationship in jeopardy. We’ve talked to Oliver, but I think it’s difficult because there’s an obvious sponsor conflict. For Oliver, the situation is is complex, as there are few seats available for next season.

On the other hand, the situation of Adrien Fourmaux is difficult. The Frenchman, although he showed flashes of considerable speed, was the author of a series of errors which undermined his present. Will M-Sport still be willing to give him a chance?