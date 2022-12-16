M-Sport has announced that Adrien Fourmaux will be competing in the WRC2 class for the 2023 World Rally season.

The Ford Performance squad will entrust the Frenchman with one of its two Fiesta Rally2s, while the other will be driven by former Hyundai driver Grégoire Munster.

For Fourmaux it is a step backwards, given that in 2022 he led the Puma Rally 1 jumping … Continue reading

#WRC #MSport #lines #Fourmaux #Munster #WRC2 #Fiestas