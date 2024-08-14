A new World Rally Championship docuseries will launch later this month, giving fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at M-Sport Ford’s 2024 season.

The series, entitled ‘More than Machine’, produced by Superlative Films in collaboration with team sponsor SafetyCulture, is a six-part documentary following the daily lives of M-Sport drivers Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster, engineers, technicians and other team members throughout this year’s 13-round WRC season.

The trailer for the series – which will be broadcast via the WRC’s YouTube channel – was released today and the first episode, which follows the team’s progress on the Safari Rally Kenya, will launch on August 22.

Behind-the-scenes sports documentaries have grown in popularity in recent years, with Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” spawning a slew of spin-off series in various sports. This marks the first time the WRC has ventured into the genre through a major production by an independent filmmaker.

According to M-Sport, one of the main aims of the docuseries is to “bring to life stories that have never been told before”, with the series focusing not only on the drivers, but also on various members of the team, from co-drivers to weathermen, mechanics and physiotherapists.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity to tell all the incredible stories behind our fantastic team,” said Richard Millener, M-Sport Team Principal.

“In rallying, there are so many things that happen behind the scenes in the service park that fans don’t get to see, and I think this series will go a long way in bringing people even closer to the sport.”

“We’re just scratching the surface, but by telling these stories and getting to know the drivers and the people who bring this world to life, we’re opening ourselves up to an even wider audience. There are real, human stories to tell, and I’m very happy to be able to document them.”

M-Sport founder Malcolm Wilson added: “Until now, WRC hasn’t delved into the stories of the people who make our world work, so to be able to showcase them to a global audience is something very special. I hope everyone enjoys watching our WRC journey as much as we have enjoyed working with the production team.”