Over the last few days, numerous rumors have swelled about a possible absence of Adrien Fourmaux from the Rally of Portugal, (19-22 May) fourth round of the WRC 2022, but this will not be the case. The French driver will be regularly at the start of the first gravel race of the year at the wheel of one of the 5 Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrids of the M-Sport Ford team.

Fourmaux had a nightmarish start to the season, with three retirements in as many races in which he took part. For this reason – also thinking about the finances of M-Sport, certainly not flourishing after the last few years and the arrival of the COVID pandemic – the rumors of his absence in Portugal had become more insistent every day.

The mistake made in the PS3 of the Rally of Croatia, with Fourmaux ending up in the garden of a private house after losing control of his Puma. The accident was of such magnitude as to ruin the chassis of the car and render it unusable.

For Fourmaux, the incident in Croatia was the second of some significance this season. At Monte-Carlo – opening rally of the WRC season – while intent on signing a great result, he made a mistake ending up first hitting the rock with the right side of the car, then starting a spectacular and dangerous carom that got him led to end the evolution of the accident in the escarpment. The car, needless to say, had come out demolished.

Fourmaux, to apologize for what had happened, had gone to Cumbria to M-Sport to help the mechanics build a new Puma which he then used at the Rally of Sweden in late February.

Fortunately for him and for the starter park they turned out to be only speculations. To make them such was the official Entry List issued by the organizers over the last few hours.

“The statistics are clear. Adrien is making mistakes on the asphalt,” M-Sport team principal Richard Millener told Motorsport.com. “He is very sorry, because he was really trying to have a smooth rally, without mistakes. He hadn’t made any mistakes up to that point, but where he came out he was pushing too hard.”

“It is difficult, but we will work with him and we will try to have him with us also at the Rally of Portugal”, concluded Millener.

The official Entry List of the Rally of Portugal offers a record: 12 hybrid Rally1 cars. 5 Ford Puma Rally1 for Craig Breen, Gus Greensmith, Adrien Fourmaux, Pierre-Louis Loubet and 9-time world champion Sébastien Loeb; 4 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 for World Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans, Sébastien Ogier and Takamoto Katsuta; finally 3 Hyundai i20 N Rally1 for Thierry Neuville, Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo.