Pierre-Louis Loubet and Nicolas Gilsoul will no longer race together with immediate effect. The news arrived late this afternoon, released by M-Sport on its official pages of the main social networks.

The French driver, who will regularly be at the start of the Central European Rally, the penultimate event of the 2023 WRC, will no longer have the Belgian navigator at his side. The two recently shared a terrible accident at the Chile Rally where, fortunately, both escaped unharmed.

Loubet and M-Sport have not announced the name of Gilsoul’s replacement at the Central European Rally, but Motorsport.com sources see Benjamin Veillas alongside Loubet in just over a week.

Veillas raced last year alongside Sébastien Ogier, in the first part-time season of his career after the eighth title won the year before together with Julien Ingrassia. The French navigator had been replaced by Vincent Landais – Loubet’s former navigator – at the Rally of Japan, but after having achieved success at the Rally of Spain a few weeks earlier.

Pierre-Louis Loubet, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Loubet commented on the separation from Nicolas Gilsoul as follows: “We separated sooner than we thought, despite the great commitment of both of us to make the collaboration go in the best possible way”.

“The experience you gave me in my first full season in the WRC will remain invaluable,” Loubet continued, addressing Gilsoul directly. “I wish you the best, Nicolas.”

For Gilsoul, this is the second major separation from its driver over the last 3 years. At the beginning of 2021 Thierry Neuville had decided to break the long-lasting partnership with his compatriot due to a lack of economic agreement. In fact, it was Neuville who gave the annual salary to the man who was then his navigator. At the beginning of 2021 Neuville chose Martijn Wydaeghe.