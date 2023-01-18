Remembrance is the only thing that keeps those who are no longer alive alive. M-Sport and Oliver Solberg must have thought of this. Both the Dovenby Hall team and the Swedish driver showed up in Monte-Carlo, home of the 2023 WRC prologue, with stickers in memory of Ken Block, the driver and video artist who went viral at the wheel of racing or modified cars to succeed in stunts … continue reading

