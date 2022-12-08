Some loves never end. They make huge rounds and then come back. This famous verse from “Amici mai”, a success by Antonello Venditti from the now distant 1991 which made up the album “Welcome to Paradise“, the best-selling in the history of the Roman singer-songwriter, is now so frequent and excessively used as to be trivial, thus losing its meaning. But if you read it from another perspective, sitting down to evaluate a different shot, all it becomes clearer.

For Ott Tanak everything started from M-Sport and has always returned there. A platonic, sporting love, that of a father – in this case the team – who raises his son and, once he’s ready, lets him go. The son, Ott Tanak, achieves successes. He even a WRC world title in 2019. Then here is the most difficult parenthesis with Hyundai Motorsport. Finally the return. About that: “I do not exclude the return“, another sumptuous verse of the homonymous song by a singer-songwriter of the caliber of Franco Califano seems to perfectly close the circle of a landing in his native land, after having enjoyed the promised land and experienced the hardships of the journey.

Yesterday M-Sport announced the signing of Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja for the 2023 World Rally Championship season. A purchase that, of course, makes all enthusiasts and insiders happy. Leaving a talent of Estonia’s caliber at home would have been a crime. The WRC itself benefits from this, because it does not lose its luster and, indeed, this move could further shift the balance.

M-Sport and Tanak: a marriage that suits both

Ott Tanak, M-Sport Photo by: M-Sport

M-Sport were looking to rebuild their line up following the departure of Craig Breen a season early. With the Irishman, things didn’t go in the right direction right from the start, but the Dovenby Hall team needed a spearhead to continue pursuing at least the stage wins, if not the overall one.

To achieve this latter aim, only a top driver could have carried out this project. Ott Tanak, the only top driver on the market, was the right choice. The non-florid accounts of M-Sport for some years now represented an obstacle that seemed difficult to overcome, but the desire of the parties to race and to do so with top-level objectives prevailed.

Ott Tanak, for his part, after breaking his contract with Hyundai – he would have had another year to spend under the Korean brand – was literally on his feet. Leaving Hyundai and with Toyota already full of drivers after the promotion of Takamoto Katsuta, M-Sport represented the only way forward. The agreement reached makes both of them happy, but it represents something more than a one-size-fits-all solution.

M-Sport is back among the title contenders

Craig Breen, James Fulton, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: M-Sport

With Tanak’s arrival in Cumbria, the team led by Richard Millener takes the so-called upstairs with Toyota Racing, the defending champion, and Hyundai Motorsport, the first challenger. M-Sport was missing such a driver and now he has arrived. His desire for revenge after three years full of ups and downs could be the right mix to make this new marriage crackling to say the least.

Tanak made it known that he was not happy about not having had the opportunity to defend the Drivers’ title won in 2019. The first season with Hyundai was not fruitful: One victory and third place in the World Championship, but the predominant result was the impression of seeing a driver far from the dominator of the previous year, when he had formed a perfect symbiosis with Toyota, so as to win 6 rallies out of the 12 scheduled.

The following years went better both in terms of the number of points obtained and the number of victories, but even in that case they were always too far from that rider who had seemed infallible in 2019. That’s why Ott is hungry. He wants to prove that he is a winning driver, different from the sometimes uncertain one seen in recent years.

M-Sport returns to have a top driver after Ogier

Ott Tanak, M-Sport Photo by: M-Sport

This, combined with a Ford Puma Rally1 EcoBoost Hybrid equal to the occasion, could widen the field of title contenders considerably. M-Sport knows how to do it: it has already demonstrated it in 2017 and 2018, when with Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia it managed to win 3 out of the 4 world titles available.

Moreover, Tanak made a fundamental contribution to winning the Constructors’ title in 2017 with his two victories obtained in Sardinia and Germany, also finishing third in the World Championship with 191 points.

Tanak’s arrival in M-Sport has inevitably strengthened the British team, but, consequently, weakened Hyundai Motorsport. Thierry Neuville remained in Alzenau and the signing of Esapekka Lappi, Craig Breen and the confirmation of Dani Sordo represents the composition of an interesting line up. But the loss of the 35-year-old Estonian is a clear minus for the talent shown over the years.

The Ford Puma Rally1 has already proven its worth

Craig Breen, James Fulton, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: Tomasz Kalinski

For a great driver like Tanak, it is necessary to have a car that is up to par. Don’t look too much at the statistics: the Ford Puma Rally1 EcoBoost Hybrid is better than it appeared in 2022.

First of all, the victory obtained at the Rallye Monte-Carlo by Sébastien Loeb and Isabelle Galmiche. On top of that, let it not be forgotten that Loeb himself was leading Rally Portugal before making one of the rare mistakes of his career and throwing it all away.

Craig Breen himself, who struggled to find the feeling with the car and with the team, still brought home important podiums and, occasionally, both Gus Greensmith and Pierre-Louis Loubet shone at the wheel of that car. Few results, but the feeling that the hybrid Ford was born well and was just waiting for a crew capable of extracting its true potential.

Loeb did it, but it’s undeniable that his 46 years and part-time job were a hindrance to his 2022 WRC campaign. Tanak will be able to race at the wheel of that car throughout the year, coming from several full seasons in the category. Not a small advantage, especially in this moment, in which rallies are no longer endurance races, but rather special ones that follow one another and are fought on the tenth of a second. On the wool thread.

M-Sport, targeted updates will be urgently needed

Ott Tänak, M-Sport with Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of M-Sport Photo by: M-Sport

The Puma, as mentioned, is a good car. But it stands to reason that, with the updates brought by Toyota and Hyundai, it too will need support to be able to maintain high performance. Tanak has already tested the car in a couple of tests and has already given the team his impressions.

During 2022 M-Sport has decided to make few changes to the Puma. This is because the car’s performance had convinced everyone to push on the set-up to perfect this aspect.

Richard Millener, team principal of M-Sport, had told Motorsport.com that the development plan for the car had already been drawn up, but, at least in the first year, it was necessary not to wait for upheavals.

“We have planned updates for the Pumas, but we haven’t fitted anything new yet. The car is very competitive at the moment,” said the British manager mid-season. “I think we’ll mount the first update at the end of this month, at the Safari Rally. We don’t have many things planned, just a few small changes. But I must say that in 2020 and 2021 we had really stopped developing the Fiesta to be very competitive this ‘year and the car, as we could see, is.”

“The package we have is strong, we have ideas to improve it, but we’re in no hurry to do so because Puma is really competitive at the moment. We can wait, then surely the opponents will make updates and we’ll do them too. We have a good plan to develop the car, but currently we have everything to carry on in the way we are doing, without making upheavals”.

Now with Tanak in the team it will be difficult not to be aggressive in planning changes that could make the Puma even faster and perhaps even more reliable. All the pieces of Tanak’s return have fallen into place. After a huge ride.