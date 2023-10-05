Ott Tanak’s return to Hyundai Motorsport after just one season has cascading effects not only on Alzenau’s team, but also on his current team, namely M-Sport.

In Cumbria, starting from January 1st, they will find themselves without the top crew, the one in which significant money has been invested – especially for a team that is certainly not sailing in gold – and which has led to at least 2 seasonal victories obtained to date at Rally Sweden and the recent Rally Chile.

This scenario, combined with the fact that none of Kalle Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans, Sébastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville will be without a contract, will force M-Sport to review their plans and pursue a path already followed in the recent past. Of course, with mixed fortunes, but today it seems like the only way: that of young people.

“Next year will obviously be more difficult because, as far as we know, none of the top 4 drivers in the WRC will be available on the market,” said M-Sport Ford team principal Richard Millener.

“As we mentioned, our aim is to focus more on a youth driver line-up to try and promote the next crop of top WRC drivers.”

“Young people can get podiums, so sometimes, every few years, we try to have a top season. And in the following years, if we can’t afford to stay at that level, we have to reconsider the situation and adopt another strategy” .

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: M-Sport

“In the past, M-Sport’s youth strategy has also proven to be advantageous in the years following those in which the boys drove for us. So it is an aspect that we do not intend to ignore and which we will probably follow.”

Losing Ott Tanak also means having a lower salary, but not for this reason more money to be able to invest in other ways. Fielding a driver of the Estonian’s caliber requires huge sums, but there are also collateral advantages such as greater income from sponsors thanks to the presence of a champion of this caliber. Without it, however, everything is reduced. Revenue included.

“Of course Ott is a top driver in the championship and demands a first-rate salary. If you don’t have a driver of this type in the team you have a reduction in salaries, but it doesn’t mean that there is a sudden reserve of money to provision, because sponsorships and partnerships can often vary the contributions depending on the results”.

“We have to be realistic, next year’s results will be different from this year’s. It’s still early at the moment and the news about Ott has just been released. We are working with our partners to see what is available and what opportunities we will have for next season”, concluded Millener.