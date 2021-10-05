Pierre-Louis Loubet’s 2021 season certainly did not go as expected. The talent born in Corsica went through various difficulties, without being able to find the key to the problem that could help him express what he knows how to do. In the last few hours, bad news has arrived that has significantly worsened its year.

The driver of the 2C Competition team, who this year raced behind the wheel of a Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC Plus, was hit by a car and fractured his hip in the impact. This means that the 2021 season has effectively ended here.

It was Pierre-Louis who announced the incident through a short press release published on his official page of the social network Twitter. This goes like this:

“There is a small change regarding my end-of-season program: instead of competing in the last 2 rallies of the WRC 2021, I will be rehabilitating,” Loubet wrote.

“You will say, ‘Oh, what a bad luck’, but trust me, I’m really lucky to only have a learned hip after being hit by a car …”.

This means that Loubet will not take part in either the Rally de Catalunya, set for mid-October, or the ACI Rally Monza Italia, an event that will take place on the penultimate weekend of November and which will be the epilogue of WRC 2021.

According to his team, Pierre-Louis should have taken part in the Rally de Catalunya, at the wheel of one of the 5 Hyundai i20 Coupé WRCs entered in the event. Instead, his participation in the ACI Rally Monza Italy was in doubt.

During the current season, Pierre-Louis Loubet has raced in 9 of the 10 events held so far in the World Rally. He only skipped the Safari Rally, but only got once in the points. It happened at the Rally of Estonia, where the 2C Competition team driver signed the seventh place finish, taking home the only 6 points he now has in the general classification.