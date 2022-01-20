At 47 years of age and after a life spent in the world of motors, Sebastian Loeb he does not seem to know what boredom or fatigue are. The nine-time rally world champion, who in his career has raced at least one race in almost all the most important championships in the world, from the WRC to the WEC, passing through the WTCC, has passed in recent months from Extreme E, to the Dakar and then back – a tantum – to his old love. The most successful driver in WRC history will in fact be at the start of the Monte-Carlo rally which kicks off today, with the aim of hitting the eighth triumph in the historic race that opens the season. The direct challenge will be with the eternal rival Ogier, also strong of seven world championship victories at the ‘Monte’.

To the challenge between the two great from France, which obviously also extends to the other big names, from Evans to Neuville, passing through Tanak, is then added the pepper of being the first driver to win in the new era of the WRC, which has tacked on the cars hybrid. An intriguing novelty, which in the course of an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport Loeb himself tried to explain, trying to highlight the main differences from the past. “There will be a lot more power, but the tricky thing will be that it’s not always constantand – explained the Alsatian – because you have that surplus of power only occasionally“.

“You need to adapt your driving style – continued Loeb – a what the machine asks of you and be a little more I look forward to how and where to manage that extra power “. Until a few days ago Loeb was still in Saudi Arabia, looking for the first success of his career in the general classification of Dakar. Also this time the Frenchman had to settle for the silver medal, behind Al Attiyah. However, there is no disappointment in Loeb’s analysis: “I don’t think we could have done more, there is nothing to be ashamed of. Winning the Dakar is my main goal today – he concluded – I know I have the potential and I can do it, even if it’s complicated because you have to be able to put it all together. But I’ll try again “.