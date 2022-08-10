“Here we go again“, the M-Sport team wrote on their Twitter profile today. Here we go again. Sébastien Loeb and the team owned by Malcolm Wilson will race together again during the 2022 WRC season and will do so in September at the Acropolis Rally. will be held on the dirt roads of Greece.

The 9-time world champion will return to the wheel of the # 19 Ford Puma Rally1 for the third time this season after racing (and winning) the Rallye Monte-Carlo, Rally Portugal – where he was forced to retire due to an accident – and at the Safari Rally in June.

The Acropolis will thus be the fourth round of its WRC season after having recently missed both the Rally of Estonia and the Rally of Finland, which took place last weekend.

Loeb will join the 3 crews that M-Sport usually deploys, namely those formed by Gus Greensmith and Jonas Andersson, Adrien Fourmaux and Alexandre Coria, Pierre-Louis Loubet and Vincent Landais.

Sébastien will still team up with Isabelle Galmiche, who has become his WRC navigator since Daniel Elena announced his retirement from racing just a few months ago. Their debut took place in Monte-Carlo this year, where they achieved an amazing and unexpected victory.

After the Acropolis, Loeb and M-Sport will talk again to see if there will still be room for another 2022 rally together. Richard Millener, team principal of the British team, recently told Motorsport.com that negotiations to have Loeb in any event would take place race by race.

“With Séb and Isabelle we work and study what to do race by race. His victory in Monte-Carlo was special for all of us, we worked hard to have the car ready and try to have a good weekend. I think nobody could. predicting his victory, he could potentially make the podium. But it was nice to see how the victory came, with Ogier’s puncture with one test from the end, when everything seemed decided “.

“In general it’s fantastic to see what he brings to the team, the enthusiasm he gives to the guys in the team. Everyone works even more motivated, focused. Having Loeb with us is like remembering the times with Ogier. The feelings are the same. He has all of them. the chances of doing very well. Having Séb in the team is really a dream for all of us. “