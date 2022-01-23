In Monte-Carlo Sebastien Loeb added a further pearl to his already infinite collection of triumphs, confirming himself – if ever there was still a need – as one of the strongest riders of all time, regardless of specialty. Imposing himself for the eighth time in his career in the Principality rally, the 47-year-old Frenchman has retouched several records: his is in fact the eighth success ever in this rally and leads him to equal the eternal rival Ogier, with whom he competed. the victory these days on the edge of seconds. Loeb is also now the driver to have won more Monte-Carlo rallies valid for the WRC championship. In fact, in 2009 the event, won by Ogier, was part of the Intercontinental Rally Challenge.

With this success, Loeb is now the ‘oldest’ winner of a round of the WRC. The record belonged to Björn Waldegård, who had held it since 1990. Obviously then Loeb becomes the first ever rally winner behind the wheel of a hybrid car. The incredible result of the nine-time world champion amazed and thrilled the whole world of motorsport, starting with another legend of the dirt road world such as Carlos Sainz sr., twice WRC champion and now Loeb’s historic rival in rally raids. “Big congratulations to Sebastien Loeb on his fantastic victory at the Monte-Carlo Rally – wrote the Spanish – what a legend “.

Big congrats to @SebastienLoeb for a fantastic win in #MonteCarloRally what a legend !! – Carlos Sainz (@CSainz_oficial) January 23, 2022

To echo the compliments posted on Twitter by the Audi driver, another two-time world champion also joined, this time in Formula 1. Mika Hakkinen, who as a good Finn has a weakness for the world of rallying. “What a legend Sebastian Loeb“, Wrote the former McLaren standard bearer, accompanying his message with a crown and a cup. Yes, King Loeb really hit again.