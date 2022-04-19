The world championship WRC is now ready to restart the engines for the Rally of Croatia this weekend, from 21 to 24 April, but one of the most interesting news will not directly concern the next round of the championship, but the one scheduled in Portugalfrom 19 to 25 May: on the occasion of that event, in fact, we will attend the return to the wheel of Sébastien Loebwho had opened this season with the sensational victory in the Monte Carlo Rally with his Ford Puma of the M-Sport team.

The French, nine times world champion and this year also busy with the Extreme E championship – which is why he will not participate in all the WRC tests of 2022 – will in fact have the opportunity to get back into the fight in the category that made him a legend in the Lusitanian Rally, there where it will be co-piloted once again by compatriot Isabelle Galmiche: “Driving the Puma is one of my favorite rally memories, and winning Monte Carlo after a long time was incredible – said the transalpine in the official announcement of his return – the team worked really well, with a quick solution to the difficulties we faced in the shakedown, allowing us to claim our 80th rally victory. From my first test with this car, I immediately had a great feeling e I like to drive with so much power with the hybrid system. It’s a great car, a great team and we celebrated an incredible moment together. Portugal was a blank on my calendar and is a gravel rally – he added – i competed on this version of the rally in 2019 so i have a basis learned from some stages. This was one of the reasons for choosing Portugal, the other was that I wanted to do a gravel rally; it was a very simple choice“.

In his career, Sébastien Loeb had won the Rally of Portugal on two occasions, in 2007 and 2009, and will therefore return to tackle a gravel test for the first time since the 2020 Rally of Turkey, when he finished 3rd. As for the M-Sport team, it will be the first in history to compete in a single event with as many as five hybrid cars: together with Loeb, in fact, Craig Breen, Gus Greensmith, Adrien Fourmaux and Pierre-Louis Loubet will also participate.