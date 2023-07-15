The nine-time world rally champion contested four WRC races with M-Sport Ford last year, including a memorable victory in Monte Carlo. The Frenchman also led in Portugal and Greece before being forced to retire.

However, Loeb has been absent from the WRC this season, despite M-Sport holding hopes they could reach an agreement with the 49-year-old, who earlier this year said he was open to adding WRC events to his schedule.

The 80-times winner of the World Championship was unable to participate in the Monte Carlo due to his commitments in the Dakar, as part of a full-time program in the World Rally-Raid Championship.

In addition to this schedule, Loeb is contesting a full season in the World Rallycross Championship, driving an all-electric Lancia Delta Evo, while last weekend he returned to Extreme E for the Island X-Prix in Sardinia with Abt Cupra.

M-Sport said in March it would only consider adding two cars to its WRC line-up if it needed to take points away from its rivals to help its front man Ott Tanak in the title race. But Tanak is currently 42 points adrift of championship leader, Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera.

When Motorsport.com asked Loeb if there was any plans for him in the WRC, the Frenchman replied: “There are no plans at the moment.”

But he also added that his return to Extreme E was only a one-off.

“At the moment the plan is to come for just one race,” he said. “I had this proposal: Cupra asked me if I would be happy to participate in a race and I said yes. At the moment we are at this point and there is no plan for the future”.

Loeb finished fourth and sixth in the double round of Extreme E in Sardinia, racing alongside Swede Klara Andersson.

This weekend Loeb will be back in action at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where he will be driving his Lancia Delta Evo from the World Rallycross Championship.

The event also celebrates 50 years of the WRC with a range of cars taking on the hill and Forest Rally Stage, including Rally1 cars from the M-Sport, Toyota and Hyundai WRC teams.