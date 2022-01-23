The legend never dies, but suddenly, physiologically, it remains etched in history, ceasing to leave its mark, hoisting itself fixed in everyone’s memory. This is not the case with Sébastien Loeb, who just today won the Rallye Monte-Carlo, the first round of the WRC 2022, reaching the 80th career victory in the World Rally and returning to victory just over three years after his last success, arrived at the 2018 Rally of Catalonia with Citroen Racing.

Sébastien Loeb then celebrates with him Isabelle Galmiche, his new navigator, who gives his genre a victory in the WRC that had been missing for exactly 28 years, when Fabrizia Pons won the Rallye Monte-Carlo 1997 together with Piero Liatti at the wheel of the Subaru Impreza WRC. An incredible victory, which came almost on the wire, also thanks to one of the few blows of bad luck that hit Sébastien Ogier at the penultimate test.

The Toyota driver was leading by 24 seconds over the Alsatian, but in the middle of the SS16 he punctured the left front tire and Loeb rightly took advantage of this by winning the test and returning to the lead. Then, in the Power Stage, Ogier was penalized by 10 “for jump start, or for having started before the green light at the start of the test.

This success by Loeb brings M-Sport back to winning a WRC Rally after more than three years. The latest success was achieved at the 2018 Rally of Great Britain with Sébastien Ogier, then sailed by Julien Ingrassia. Another important number arrives for Loeb: the eighth overall victory at the Monte-Carlo Rally, yet another victory in a stratospheric career.

For the 8-time reigning world champion and Toyota driver a sensational joke, especially after showing on Saturday that he is the fastest driver, behind the wheel of the fastest car ever, the GR Yaris Rally1. Excellent also the performance of Benjamin Veillas, Ogier’s new navigator after the retirement of Ingrassia. But the first victory of the new WRC era, the hybrid era, ended up in the hands of M-Sport, as it did in 2017 with the debut of the WRC Plus.

For M-Sport it was a Monte-Carlo Rally to remember. Not only the victory of Sébastien Loeb, but also a splendid third place signed by Craig Breen and Paul Nagle. The Northern Irish crew signed the double M-Sport Ford podium very important for the team, but also for themselves. Breen had not taken part in the Principality rally for some time now. Starting from this assumption, he was good at figuring out when not to take risks and when, instead, to push harder, taking home a podium on his debut with the new team.

But this podium, for him, is worth much more Considering that Loeb and Ogier will not take part in the entire 2022 World Championship, Breen is also the rider who has collected the most points among those who will do so throughout the World Championship. This is no small point, also because the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid EcoBoost has proven to be a very competitive car. Maybe not the best, but able to fight for the win.

Down from the podium a Kalle Rovanpera with two faces. Lost in the first tests on Thursday and Friday due to a set-up far from his preferences and difficulties in understanding how to best use the extra power given by the hybrid. From the middle of the race onwards, even taking advantage of the troubles and retirements of rivals, Kalle recovered positions after positions, going from eighth to fourth place in the final. An important result for him and for Toyota, considering Elfyn Evans’ disastrous Saturday.

The Welshman, spearhead of the team based in Finland, while he was intent on returning to the fight for the victory, made a mistake in the Sisteron special, ending up off the road and losing the chance to fight for the victory, for the podium and for the Top 10. For Evans another disappointment, because he seemed to have the pace to enter the fight between the two Sébastien and even be able to have his say to win, given the great competitiveness shown by the GR Yaris Rally1.

The great M-Sport weekend was completed by the fifth position of Gus Greensmith. The Brit looked like a completely different driver to the one seen in the last 2 years. He himself, after a few special stages, had stated that he had been waiting for nothing but this car for two years now. The Ford Puma Rally1 is a car that could bring other satisfactions to the team and to him too.

Just yesterday Greensmith managed to win the first special of his career in the WRC, a result that he greeted with an exultation that went viral on the social networks a few minutes after the diffusion by the team. Too bad for a puncture and an engine problem that slowed him down, making him lose well over the 3-minute penalty imposed for arriving late at a Time Control.

It went worse for Adrien Fourmaux, who was fantastic in the first stages of the race but ran into a terrible accident after a mistake on the first day of the race, as he was about to sign the best time in the stage. His Puma Rally1 was destroyed, but both the crew protection cell and the box containing the hybrid’s entire electrical package held up perfectly.

Black weekend for Hyundai Motorsport, which arrived in Monte-Carlo with the clear intention of competing for the victory of the event with its main rivals, but returned home with a modest sixth place and two retirements. Thierry Neuville gritted his teeth despite numerous mechanical troubles and took home points for the Drivers and Constructors’ World Championship. The Belgian was good at gritting his teeth on Saturday when he ran 4 out of 5 tests with a broken shock absorber.

Ott Tanak was forced to retire again on Saturday due to an error on the Sisteron snow that led him to crash into the rock and ruin the engine. In addition, again in that accident, the Estonian ran out of wheels, thus not being able to return to the service park with 4 healthy tires.

Oliver Solberg instead struggled with a cloud of smoke that entered the cockpit of his i20 N Rally1 at each stage. First, the smoke deconcentrated him in yesterday’s first test and led him to go off the road. Back in the special thanks to the intervention of the spectators, the Swede retired after the first test on Sunday because he felt bad because of the smoke inhaled for almost 3 days of competition.

Hyundai, however, has shown that it is lagging behind in preparing the car compared to its main competitors. The i20 N Rally1 did not show great performance, but neither did it show reliability. The list of troubles is long: operation of the hybrid, breakage of mechanical components, engine trouble, inadequate preparation of the set-ups (rear differential for Neuville), a lot of understeer, balance. A badly born race and the team will have to react quickly, because the Rally of Sweden is actually just around the corner.

WRC2: Mikkelsen triumphs once again

Andreas Mikkelsen has done it again. The Norwegian of the TokSport team, at the wheel of a Skoda Faia Rally2 Evo, once again won the Rallye Monte-Carlo in the lower class of the WRC. He did it with a very shrewd, regular race, certainly not perfect even for a puncture that yesterday jeopardized his success, but the simultaneous mistake of Yohan Rossel canceled the 2 minutes lost to replace the damaged tire.

For Mikkelsen, reigning world champion in the category, another great satisfaction, arrived with the new navigator Torstein Eriksen next to him. A great race for the Czech Erik Cais, who, with a Ford Fiesta Rally2, returned to racing in the WRC after several months, taking a splendid second place in the category and eighth overall. Third class position for Nikolay Gryazin. The Russian was the author of a colorless race, but the troubles that stopped Eric Camilli, Stéphane Lefebvre and Yohan Rossel facilitated him so much that he finished the race in third place at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo of the TokSport team.

WRC – Rallye Monte-Carlo 2022 – Final classification