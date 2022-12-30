The 2022 Rally World Championship rewarded the excellent performances of Kalle Rovanperä, who conquered the world title with six wins out of thirteen seasonal appointments. A victory, obtained together with his co-driver Jonne Halttunen, which also brought the Toyota on top of the world for the sixth time in the history of the Japanese team. With the celebrations for this result over, the teams and riders are already hard at work preparing for the next season, which will kick off in less than a month at Monkfrom 20 to 22 January.

The message is clear: don’t rest on your laurels. This is what emerges from the statements of Jari-Matti Latvala, today engaged in the role of team principal of Toyota. Interviewed by Autosportthe 37-year-old stressed the importance of not indulging in too much relaxation in view of 2023, even more so after the progress highlighted by Thierry Neuville’s Hyundai in the second half of last season, when the South Korean company even managed to overtake its rival in terms of victories overall: “It will be tougher in 2023 Latvala explained. Hyundai has improved a lot over the course of the season. We just have to work better and we can’t relax too much, that’s for sure. We have to work if we want to achieve the same goals next year”.

In the meantime, with the winter tests going on, even the now former team principal of Hyundai, Julien Moncet (who will leave office to Cyril Abiteboul in January), underlined the progress of the i20N, ready to challenge the GR Yaris again: “Winning the championship is our goal – he always declared to Autosport – and it is good for the fans and for the championship itself to have teams of manufacturers who can compete with each other. We’re happy to be back in the game, and it’s been a crazy season. When they ask us about 2022 it is very difficult to answer, because on the one hand we came to win championships, but of course we lost both. We had very difficult moments in Monte Carlo and Kenya which were a failure, but on the other hand we had some positive results. We haven’t won any World Cups but we have achieved five victories, as well as a hat-trick in Greece. In fact, it’s a bit strange.”