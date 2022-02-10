Season 2022 WRC has already closed the first round of the world championship in Monte Carlo, which ended with an exciting head-to-head between the M-Sport driver, Sebastien Loeb, and the reigning champion Sebastien Ogier, finished second behind the French compatriot. The standard bearer of the Toyota Gazoo Racing WRTwho had won the 2021 title always at the wheel of the Finnish team, nevertheless confirmed that he did not want to take part in the entire 2022 championship, dividing his commitment between rallies and the new experience in Endurance, where he will do the his absolute debut – again with Toyota – in LMP2. Consequently, the Gazoo Racing team principal, Jari-Matti Latvala, will have to partially do without the eight-time world champion of his top driver. However, the absence of the transalpine does not excessively discourage the 36-year-old Finnish manager, who in turn has graduated three times vice-world champion in career.

Now that his activity is concentrated outside the cockpit, Latvala has specified which strategies will allow the team to defend the world championship won in 2021, which will not undergo particular upheavals: “We don’t have to make any changes – explained to wrc.com – last year everything worked well, very well, so we will keep the same program this season as well. The atmosphere in the team is very good, and we all work well together. It is really nice to be able to interact with the crews, sharing everything sitting at a table. We had a good success last season and, as you can imagine, we want to achieve the same results again this year. Everyone on the team knows what they are doing, and everything is going in the right direction “. Waiting for the Rally of Sweden, which is the second round of the world championship scheduled from 24 to 27 February, Latvala finally emphasized his pride in his victories as team principal: “For me it was very special– he added – I got this job and, as you know, it wasn’t that easy for me to stop driving, but last year’s results were really great ”.