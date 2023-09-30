Toyota in 2024: the first signs

The WRC has reached the third to last round of the season in Chile, and with so few stages still to be tackled before the finale the teams are already starting to look towards the 2024 to establish their own line-ups. In this regard, there have been no official statements or announcements from the company Toyota, leader of the championship and now close to its third consecutive victory among the Constructors. However, there do not appear to be any rumors from the Japanese company regarding a change in lineup.

Latvala’s comment

A confirmation that came directly from the Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala in an interview reported by Autosportwho does not seem willing to undertake market operations aimed at changing the Toyota roster made up of the reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä (also close to his second world championship victory), Elfyn Evans, Takamoto Katsuta and Sébastien Ogierthe latter however engaged in a part-time role: “At the moment we are trying to continue with the same driver line-up and for now we have not signed contracts, but in general things are going well – commented – I feel good and all the riders feel good and want to stay. In this sense I don’t expect big changes“.

No official, except Neuville

Toyota, however, is not the only company that has yet to announce the names of its drivers for next season. The question, in fact, concerns both the Ford M-Sport that the Hyundaiwith the exception of the latter for Thierry Neuville, who has already signed for 2024. The same Korean manufacturer had attempted to approach Rovanperä at the beginning of the season, with the Finn then continuing with Toyota. Evans should also be kept under observation, as in the last Acropolis Rally he considered his future to be one ‘open market’.