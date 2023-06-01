Lappi opens as leader in Sardinia

The first day of the twentieth edition of the Rally Italy Sardiniasixth round of the 2023 WRC championship. A Thursday afternoon characterized by the excellent performances of Esapekka Lappiauthor of the best time both in the shakedown that in the first internship absolute a Olbia-Cabu Abbasat the end of which the Finnish driver of Hyundai closed with an advantage of two tenths of a second over the Estonian Ott Tanakand half a second behind the other Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville.

Lappi chasing the third podium

Already in the opening round in Loiri Porto San Paolo, venue of the shakedown, Lappi had sent the first signal to his opponents finishing with an advantage of six tenths of a second over Neuville, all while waiting for the first stage scheduled at 18:00 of today. The Finn, back from two consecutive podium finishes in Croatia and Portugal, both finishing in 3rd place, was in fact reconfirmed in the short SS1, stopping the clock on 2:24.9. Behind him, just under a second behind, were Tänak, Neuville and Takamoto Katsuta. More disappointing, however, was the performance of the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä, 5th ahead of the French Sébastien Ogier, who returned to Sardinia with the aim of achieving the record of victories in Italy.

WRC | Rally di Sardegna: classification after SS1 – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai 2:24.9 2 Ott Tanak Ford +0.2 3 Thierry Neuville Hyundai +0.5 4 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota +0.9 5 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota +1.2 6 Sebastien Ogier Toyota +1.3 7 Dani Deaf Hyundai +1.8 8 Elfyn Evans Toyota +2.0 9 Pierre-Louis Loubet Ford +2.1 10 Oliver Solberg Skoda (WRC2) +4.6

The next steps

First day which ended without unexpected events or damages, ‘appetizer’ of the second round which will officially start tomorrow morning at 8:40 with the first stage of Tantarilesfollowed, again in the course of the morning, by the stages of Monte Lerno and Newfoundland. All these tests will then be repeated during the afternoon, with the last round in Terranova starting at 16:35. Contrary to what happened today, tomorrow there will be no races broadcast live on television, with the stages therefore available on WRC+ Live.