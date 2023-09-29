“Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm are forced to withdraw from the Chile Rally due to the damage sustained by their Hyundai i20 N Rally1 in the accident which occurred on SS1”.

Hyundai Motorsport has thus made the announcement that everyone was expecting. Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm will not be able to start again tomorrow for the second stage of the Rally of Chile due to the damage suffered by their i20 during the accident that saw them go off the road in the first special test scheduled for this edition of the Rally of Chile.

The Finnish crew ended up off the road at the last corner of SS1, the 19.77 kilometer Pulperia 1, a left-hander that would then enter the short finishing straight.

Shortly after approaching the bend, the i20 N Rally1 hit something which catapulted it outwards, overturning. Lappi was unable to do anything to regain control of his car, thus remaining a passenger until the end of the carambola.

Luckily both he and Janno Ferm escaped the accident unharmed, but it was immediately clear that the rally was over for them at that precise moment. The damage to their i20 N Rally1 was too much and too significant to be able to be repaired and restart in tomorrow’s second stage.

A few hours after the accident, Lappi explained what happened and what was the reason that triggered the rollover and the consequent withdrawal from the Chile Rally.

“It’s frustrating. I just braked too late on that last corner and there was a bank of dirt before a concrete block. We hit the mound and started to roll over.”

“Anyway, everything started from my braking, and that was my mistake. I’m really sorry for Hyundai Motorsport, and clearly for all my fans,” the Finnish driver wrote on his social pages.