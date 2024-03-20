Towards the end of last year, the first rumors appeared regarding a possible return of Lancia to the world of rallying. The brand is the most successful in the history of the WRC, with 10 constructors' titles (1974-1976, 1983, 1987-1992).

Lancia is experiencing a renaissance as a car brand under the Stellantis Group and in February launched the new Ypsilon in a fully electric version. The Italian company has now relaunched its HF brand (“High-Fidelity”, or “Alta fidelity”), present on the cars that have won titles in the past, such as the Fulvia, the Stratos and the Delta of the past, which raced under the HF Lancia Racing Team, founded by Cesare Fiorio in 1963.

The new HF logo will appear on Lancia's highest performance road cars, starting with a special HF edition of the Ypsilon due in 2025. Speaking about the launch of the HF brand, Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano suggested that the manufacturer is evaluating a return to rallies, even if a specific plan has not yet been defined publicly.

“On the occasion of the debut of the film Race for Glory [un film sulla lotta di Lancia con Audi per il titolo WRC del 1983] in the main Italian cinemas, I am pleased to unveil the new HF logo, which will make its debut on the New Lancia Ypsilon HF, before being used on future high-performance versions of the brand”, explained Napolitano.

Lancia HF logo Photo by: Lancia

“After the presentation of the New Lancia Ypsilon, the first car of the new era, today we take another step forward on the path of rebirth, to underline the deep-rooted soul of the brand and its commitment to focusing on models that focus on performance”.

When asked about a possible return of the brand to the world of rallying, Napolitano left the door open: “Should we return to rallying? We're working on it.”

According to what Motorsport.com has learned, if Lancia decides to return to rallies, the most likely option would be Rally4, while it would be more unlikely to set up a Rally2 program directly.

The Stellantis group already has two cars in the Rally4 class: the Peugeot 208 Rally4 and the Opel Corsa Rally4. Both cars are based on the same platform, using common elements for the main components, namely engine, gearbox and suspension scheme.

Bernard Darniche, lain Mahé, Lancia Stratos HF Picture of: Motorsport Images

Napolitano's comments follow the FIA's announcement of a wide-ranging reform of the world of rallying over the next few years, including changes to technical and sporting regulations. The Federation intends to follow a double approach: on the one hand to eliminate the hybrid part from the Rally1 cars, on the other to further reduce their performance through changes to the aerodynamics, in order to bring them closer to the Rally2 class. The exact details of the proposed aerodynamic changes have not yet been confirmed by the governing body.

The FIA ​​then intends to introduce new Rally1 regulations for 2026, based on the current concept. The cars are expected to incorporate a larger spaceframe chassis, produce 330 horsepower and have a maximum cost ceiling of 400,000 euros. The Commission also announced its intention to introduce an electric category “at the first opportunity”.