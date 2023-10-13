The Rally Poland will return to the WRC calendar starting next season, in 2024, scheduled for the weekend of 27 to 30 June. An important return to the World Rally Championship, not only because it has been missing since 2018, but also because it will take the place of one of the least exciting events of recent years, namely the Estonian Rally.

At the presentation of the event the national sporting hero regarding motors, Robert Kubica, could not have been missing. The former Williams driver, now involved in the WEC, has participated in both the WRC and his home event in the past. He did it twice, finishing in 20th and eighth place in 2014 and 2015 respectively, before leaving the World Championship and dedicating himself to preparing to return to Formula 1 with the Grove team.

Kubica is still active and it was reasonable to think about his possible appearance in the starting list of the Polish WRC event. Robert, although he showed very remarkable driving skills even at the wheel of rally cars, stated that it will be very difficult for him to do a dedicated outing. It has been too many years since he has raced in a rally car and the work to be done to be ready at the end of June 2024 would be too onerous.

“I haven’t sat in a rally car for almost eight years, so it wouldn’t be an easy task. As I said, I’m a big rally fan and of course I watch and support not only the Team ORLEN crews, but all the competitors in general”.

Robert Kubica and Maciek Szczepaniak in the Ford Fiesta WRC Photo by: XPB Images

“I hope that this is an opportunity for them and that there is as many crews from Poland as possible. Starting the World Rally Championship is something special.”

Robert now feels completely like a track rider. Dirt tracks and extra-urban roads have been part of his career, but now his place is on the track. He said it without hiding it, perhaps with a hint of nostalgia thinking of times gone by and, perhaps, of the accident in Andora which compromised his hopes of racing for a top team in Formula 1 and chasing the Drivers’ world title.

“At the moment I can say with certainty that I will come to the Polish Rally as a supporter. To the Rally in another role? I don’t know yet. It wouldn’t be easy. I have been following the rally since I was a child and it was a dream of mine, in quotes, that I have I could partially achieve it when I competed.”

“I won the title in WRC2 and then drove a WRC car. However, I believe my place is on the track and that’s what I’m focusing on. So, I leave the country’s rally representation in good hands!”, concluded Kubica.