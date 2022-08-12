The Rally Ypres, the next round of the WRC to be held next weekend on the asphalt of Belgium, will not only be an opportunity to review the Rally1 cars at work on asphalt, but also to enjoy the debut of the Toyota GR Yaris H2, a hydrogen car made by the Japanese company.

It is a concept car that makes hydrogen fuel for the fuel engine based on the same one found in production cars. At the wheel of the car, which will open the tests of the Belgian event, will be the 4-time world champion Juha Kankkunen.

Kankkunen, winner of the WRC titles in 1986, 1987, 1991 and 1993, the last of which right at the wheel of a Toyota, will drive a Yaris H2 in one stage – a full day – of racing at the Ypres Rally. The car will be classified as a test car and will precede the group in the stages it will face.

The 4-time world champion will thus be able to test a hydrogen car after having already tested the Yaris WRC Plus in the past. In addition, over the next few months, he could also have the opportunity to test the GR Yaris Rally1, the one with which Kalle Rovanpera is preparing. to win the first world title of his career.

Jari-Matti Latvala, Toyota Racing WRc team principal, said: “It will be interesting to see the GR Yaris H2 in action. It was exciting for me to participate in the 24 Hours of Fuji with Akio Toyoda and now we have the chance to demonstrate the same technology in rallies “.

“I would have liked to drive the car myself, but I will be focused on the rally. I can’t wait to hear what Juha thinks about driving in a hydrogen car.”

In addition to bringing the GR Yaris H2, the Japanese company will use a Toyota Mirai, a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, to the Service Park. The Rally will start next Friday, with the drivers who will have to face 20 special stages overall.