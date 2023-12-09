The 23-year-old will have more free time next year, having opted to complete only a partial WRC program to recharge his batteries, before returning to full-time racing in 2025.

Rovanpera is an admirer of all forms of motorsport and said in his announcement last month that he intends to compete in events other than rallying next year. The Finn is a drifting enthusiast and has been seen taking part in drifting events in Europe and Japan this year.

However, speaking at a press conference at the FIA ​​Awards Gala in Baku, Rovanpera said he wanted to test a GT car next year.

“Actually, we are now planning to do at least some testing with GT cars and if all goes well why not do a race as well?” said Rovanpera when asked by Motorsport.com about his plans outside of rallying for the next year.

Earlier this year, Rovanpera drove a McLaren Senna around a circuit as part of a promotional video featuring former F1 stars Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard.

Photo by: Tomasz Kaliński Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

The Toyota driver is not the only rally driver to have tried his hand at circuit racing recently. Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, Rovanpera’s teammate, ran a partial program with an LMP2 prototype in the FIA ​​WEC last season.

Colin McRae, WRC champion in 1995, is another driver who raced in GT cars: he is famous for having tackled the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2004, together with Darren Turner and Rickard Rydell, in a Ferrari 550-GTS Maranello managed by Prodrive.

Rovanpera’s co-driver, Jonne Halttunen, also clarified his plans for next year, revealing that he wants to move into the role of television commentator.

“I’m very happy to do a partial season, because it’s very tiring to do a full season in the WRC,” Halttunen said. “For us it’s not just the race, for me each event lasts two weeks, so I think I’ll focus on myself and maybe be a commentator.”