Twelve years after Sèbastien Ogier’s success with Citroën in 2010, the Rally of Japan finally returns to the WRC world calendar, becoming home to thelast stage this season. An appointment that will not be decisive for the conquest of the drivers or constructors world title, given the successes already achieved respectively by Kalle Rovanperä and the Japanese Toyota, but which can still be faced by the participants with the opportunity to close the championship in the best possible way. . In this sense, it is above all to have more motivation Ott Tänakon his last appearance with Hyundai and awaiting official announcement on the continuation of his career.

Unlike all the other twelve tests that have been staged so far, Japan is the only country to welcome all of its members 19 stage scheduled on asphalt, and therefore without any kind of challenge on natural terrain. Also on this occasion, Sky Sport Action (channel 206) will broadcast four tests live starting from Saturday 12 November, with the rally already started in the early hours of this morning with the best time of Ogier, who seems not to have lost the leadership in Japan even with the passing of well twelve years. At the same time, fans will be able to follow the tests in streaming on Now TVwhile subscribers to WRC + All Live will have the opportunity not to miss any internships. To follow, the complete program of the 13th and last round of the 2022 World Cup:

STAGE TRIAL HOURS LIVE THURSDAY 10 NOVEMBER SS1 Kuragaike Park 09:38 SS2 Isegamis' Tunnel 1 23:02 FRIDAY 11 NOVEMBER SS3 Inabu Dam 1 00:00 SS4 Shitara Town 1 00:38 SS5 Isegamis' Tunnel 2 05:31 SS6 Inabu Dam 2 06:29 SS7 Shitara Town 2 07:27 SS8 Nukata Forest 1 23:07 SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER SS9 Lake Mikawako 1 00:08 Sky Sport Action (206) SS10 Shinshiro City 01:38 SS11 Nukata Forest 2 04:37 SS12 Lake Mikawako 2 05:30 Sky Sport Action (206) SS13 Okazaki City 1 07:36 SS14 Okazaki City 2 07:49 SUNDAY 13 NOVEMBER SS15 Asahi Kougen 1 00:08 Sky Sport Action (206) SS16 Ena City 1 01:12 SS17 Nenoue Plateau 02:10 SS18 Ena City 2 03:48 Power Stage Asahi Kougen 2 06:18 Sky Sport Action (206)