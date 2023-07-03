The 18-time WRC winner will abandon his role as Toyota WRC team principal for one weekend to pilot a fourth GR Yaris, alongside reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.

It will be the Finn’s first rally at the wheel of a Rally1 car and his first WRC event since 2020 Rally Sweden, when he drove a privately owned Toyota Yaris with Juho Hanninen as co-driver. Toyota test driver Hanninen will again take up the co-driver’s seat on this occasion.

Latvala, who retired from full-time WRC driving in 2019 before taking on the role of Toyota team principal ahead of the 2021 season, has remained active as a driver, participating in several historic rallies.

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda will take on the role of team principal for Rally Finland (August 3-6) while Latvala is busy racing.

“The story started after the end of the 2022 season when I was in Japan and talked to Morizo, our president,” Latvala said.

“I said that I had the dream of trying a Rally1 car, because in the last 20 years I have tried all the World Rally Cars and all their evolutions, but I have never tried a Rally1 and I would like to try it before the age of 40. So this year either 2024 or 2025”.

“And Morizo ​​said: ‘Yes, we have to do it, let’s do it!’. But we didn’t agree on when to do it. But then for this season we had this fourth car available for rental, and suddenly, already at the beginning of the ‘year, Akio said ʻhmm, we can do it this year, let’s do it this year!'”.

“Then he said he would come to Rally Finland and we thought maybe it could be a good idea. Akio said I can drive and I said to Akio: ‘Then you can be the Team Principal’. So it was agreed.”

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Tomek Kalinski See also F1 | Budget cap: Red Bull under investigation for 2021

Latvala is expected to have a day of testing with the GR Yaris Rally1 before lining up for Rally Finland and is aiming for a top 10 finish in the rally.

“I have to say it’s a bit unreal feeling and I’m starting to get a little nervous because driving in Finland I would say is a privilege,” he added.

“When it’s your home race and it’s one of the best rallies in the championship, the sensations and emotions are really high. I know it will be difficult to get an important result because this is my first time with a Rally1 car”.

“I haven’t ridden a high-level car since 2019, therefore for four years. But the idea is to have fun and entertain during the weekend, and this is the goal: to be able to smile after each special”.

“I’ll do a day of testing, get in the car and then I’ll go straight to the event. It’s not easy to get in the car with just one day of testing.”

“But in any case, it’s more of an experience and fun. I’m not building a new career as a driver.”